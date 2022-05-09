Gallery: Olympic champion Richard Carapaz’s Pinarello Dogma F Disc

Tokyo Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz is trying to repeat his 2019 Giro d’Italia overall win this year aboard a freshly customized Pinarello Dogma F Disc.

Carapaz’s bike is built with a complete Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 group and Shimano Dura-Ace C50 tubeless wheels wrapped in Continental GP 5000s TR tubeless tires.

This bike is another custom setup for the Ecuadorian, who was presented with a custom-painted Pinarello Dogma F rim brake edition last year.

The Ecuadorian was all smiles upon taking delivery on his new bike. Here’s a look at it.