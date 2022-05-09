Gallery: Olympic champion Richard Carapaz’s Pinarello Dogma F Disc

Tokyo Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz is trying to repeat his 2019 Giro d’Italia overall win this year aboard a freshly customized Pinarello Dogma F Disc.
Carapaz’s bike is built with a complete Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 group and Shimano Dura-Ace C50 tubeless wheels wrapped in Continental GP 5000s TR tubeless tires.
This bike is another custom setup for the Ecuadorian, who was presented with a custom-painted Pinarello Dogma F rim brake edition last year.
The Ecuadorian was all smiles upon taking delivery on his new bike. Here’s a look at it.
One of these things is not like the others. Carapaz’s Pinarello Dogma F stands apart from the other bikes at the Ineos Grenadiers’ service course. You can just barely see his other custom-painted gold bike hanging in the background.
Nearing the end of the build, an Ineos mechanic checks a few final details on the Olympic champion’s bike.
Carapaz’s bike looked clean and elegant and was nearly ready for presentation to the Grenadiers’ Giro GC racer.
No details were overlooked for Carapaz’s bike, including gold detail on the seatpost and the saddle.
This Elite Leggero Carbon bottle cage had some red detailing blacked out so that it better matched the color scheme of the bike.
The 28-year-old Olympic champion reviewed his newly refinished bike.
Gold, gold, and more gold highlights on this Ineos Grenadiers team Pinarello Dogma F Disc.
Carapaz looking forward to his “new bike watts.”
Yet another pro bike that has Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 shifters, derailleurs, chain… and a 9150 crank with power meter. With a shortage of the 9250 crank and power meters, this is a common setup even for the top pros on well-funded teams.
Team mechanics used a bit of adhesive tape to hide the race timing chip from eyes, and from the wind.
With the amount of gold detail, there’s no mistaking who the owner of this bike is.
Carapaz will race this Pinarello Dogma F Disc, with golden highlights instead of the brand recognizable black and red of Ineos Grenadiers.