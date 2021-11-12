Gallery: Odds, ends, and drool-worthy things at the 2021 Philly Bike Expo

For the past 11 of past 12 years, the Philly Bike Expo has been bringing together cycling consumers and industry veterans to buy and sell all manner of bikes, components, and accessories, as well as to share knowledge, trade tips, and just have fun on and around bikes.

On display at the show this year were tools and accessories, frames, and complete bikes — all with beautiful artistry in aluminum, steel, titanium, carbon, and paint.