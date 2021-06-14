Gallery: Nino Schurter’s 2022 Scott Spark RC World Cup

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Nino Schurter was delivered a new Scott Spark RC World Cup just ahead of this past weekend’s World Cup race in Leogang, Austria.

The eight-time world champion’s new 2022 bike features 120mm of suspension with updated features including an integrated shock and semi-integrated cables.

Schurter won the UCI world championship in men’s cross-country in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He also won the overall UCI World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Check out the gallery below of his Scott Spark RC World Cup.