Gallery: Nino Schurter’s 2022 Scott Spark RC World Cup

What does the eight-time world champion with 27 World Cup wins ride? Something new and shiny from Scott.

Text by: Photos by: Jochen Haar

Nino Schurter was delivered a new Scott Spark RC World Cup just ahead of this past weekend's World Cup race in Leogang, Austria.

The eight-time world champion’s new 2022 bike features 120mm of suspension with updated features including an integrated shock and semi-integrated cables.

Schurter won the UCI world championship in men’s cross-country in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He also won the overall UCI World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Check out the gallery below of his Scott Spark RC World Cup.

Schurter is all smiles about his new Scott Spark RC World Cup.

The 2022 Scott Spark RC World Cup belonging to Nino Schurter features a shock tucked inside the frame.

There’s nothing wrong with the bends on those handebars.

The drop of the one-piece bar and stem is all about control.

A Garmin head unit atop and a SRAM Blip Box below.

The plugs in the Blip Box keep dirt from penetrating and potentially causing problems.

What’s that? A samurai graphic on an endplug?

SRAM Blips offer Shurter shifting control at his fingertips.

The right SRAM shifter will get a workout.

That little detail of rainbow stripes can only mean one thing — eight times.

What do you keep in your down tube?

The dropper post is wirelessly controlled by the unit beneath the saddle, and from the cockpit.

The linkage on the Scott Spark RC World Cup.

Synchros wheels — with Schurter’s initials Sharpied on — wrapped in Maxxis Test Pilot tires.

RockShox is a SRAM brand.

Lots of power to stop on the left and to go on the right.

Schurter aboard his new Scott Spark RC World Cup.