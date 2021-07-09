Gallery: Nils Politt’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Of the 12 stages thus far of the 2021 Tour de France, five have been won on a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. Nils Politt took the win solo for Bora-Hansgrohe on stage 12, adding to Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s tally of Julian Alaphililppe’s opening win and Mark Cavendish’s trio of sprint victories.

Merida and Canyon can each claims two wins. Merida’s victories came with with Matej Mohoric on stage 7 and Dylan Teuns on stage 8. Mathieu van der Poel rode a new Canyon Aeroad into yellow on stage 2, followed by Tim Merlier sprinting on an old Aeroad on stage 3. Ben O’Connor notched one for BMC, Wout van Aert scored one for Cervélo, and race leader Tadej Pogacar put Colnago on the board in the stage 5 time trial.

Here is a look at Politt’s Tarmac, which James Startt shot at a race earlier this year.

