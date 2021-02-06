Gallery: Niki Terpstra’s 2021 Wilier Filante SLR

Niki Terpstra, winner of the 2014 Paris-Roubaix and 2018 Tour of Flanders, is now in his fifteenth year as a professional.

The Dutch rider turned spent four years at Milram before racing for Quick-Step from 2011 through 2018. He’s been at Total Direct Énergie since 2019.

Like Astana, Direct Énergie is racing on Wilier’s Filante SLR bikes this year. And like many bike brands, Wilier has a monocoque bar/stem on the Filante SLR. Interestingly, Wilier has come up with a stack and reach measurement that incorporates the bar/stem to help riders find the right fit, as obviously you can’t just swap stems to make reach adjustments with the monocoque design. Wilier calls this measurement system Accu-Fit.