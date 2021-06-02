Gallery: New Trek Speed Cncpt at the Critérium du Dauphiné

It’s been seven years since Trek brought a new time trial bike into the world, but today the Wisconsin-based bike brand unceremoniously brought a new design forward.

The Trek-Segafredo squad racing at the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné were aboard what looked to be a production-ready bike. This is in contrast to the bikes used on the final stage of the Giro d’Italia just several days ago, which were the previous generation that Trek launched in the summer of 2014.

The new bike has new shapes and disc brakes, but takes many cues from the designs of the previous generation.

Trek declined to comment about the new aerodynamic bike when contacted by VeloNews.