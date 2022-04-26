Gallery: Neilson Powless races Romandie TT with Prologo CDC grip on his bars

American Neilson Powless, fresh off his eighth place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, raced to 23rd at the opening prologue of the Tour de Romandie, 23 seconds behind stage winner Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and behind his EF Education-EasyPost teammates George Steinhauser, Sean Quinn, and Ben Healy.

The most interesting thing on Powless’ still-unreleased Cannondale time trial bike is the padded grip on the aero bars. EF Education is sponsored by Prologo, which makes what is calls CPC padding for its saddles and now its new gloves. Powless has this 3D-printed polymer material on his cowhorns and his aero extensions.

Prologo calls its polymer padding CPC for ‘connect, power, control’, and claims the material offers not only good grip but a reduction in road vibration, too.

VeloNews reached out to Prologo for comment on the CPC grips, but did not immediately receive a response.

Prologo does not list CPC bar padding on its website.