Gallery: Natalie Grinczer’s Basso Diamante

British rider Natalie Grinczer raced at UCI and Women’s WorldTour level for five years but has spent 2021 with the British UCI Continental team Cams-Basso.

Grinczer finished in 31st place at the 2021 Women’s Tour some 3:34 behind race-winner Demi Vollering, showing her solid stage racing ability.

For 2021 the team switched to Basso bikes, with the Diamante being their race bike of choice.