Gallery: Natalie Grinczer’s Basso Diamante

British rider Natalie Grinczer raced at UCI and Women’s WorldTour level for five years but has spent 2021 with the British UCI Continental team Cams-Basso.
Grinczer finished in 31st place at the 2021 Women’s Tour some 3:34 behind race-winner Demi Vollering, showing her solid stage racing ability.
For 2021 the team switched to Basso bikes, with the Diamante being their race bike of choice.
Natalie Grinczer’s Basso Diamante, with its almost entirely Italian component specification, looks sharp.
Her tipped forward handlebar has a hint of Sean Yates’ unique hand position about it, and if you’re wondering why Grinczer’s bike only has one bottle cage: Apparently she doesn’t see any point in carrying two bottles most of the time.
Deda’s Vinci aero carbon handlebar and alloy stem have a clean look.
The Diamante’s fork has an attractive forward curve, as well as a subtle outward flare.
The only deviation from Campagnolo is the team’s Miche Guarnitura Attiva solid alloy crankset, with its SRM power meter.
Grinczer runs 52/36 chain rings.
Campagnolo’s mechanical 12-speed groupset is of mainly alloy construction, with some technopolymer elements.
It’s almost a surprise to see a seat stay bridge on a modern disc brake road bike.
It appears that Grinczer’s name has unfortunately been misspelled.
The Diamante frameset has provision for the stem to be positioned level with the top tube, but clearly that doesn’t suit every riding position. Grinczer’s setup requires some specific spacers.
The team rides Dedacciai’s Deda Elementi SL30 Disc carbon tubeless wheels with Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tires.
Campagnolo’s Chrous mechanical front derailleur and alloy chain catcher deal with chain management up front.
Grinczer rides Prologo’s Scratch M5 CPC saddle, with Tirox rails, incorporating Prologo’s active padding Multi-Sector System with central channel and cutout, and grippy CPC panels.
Campagnolo’s hydraulic disc brakes have excellent feel and power, with very effective magnet and spring-controlled piston return.
The Diamante has a 140mm Campagnolo disc rotor at the rear, and a 160mm rotor up front.
Aside from the front brake, all of the Diamante’s cables are routed through the forward part of the down tube. This, and the British left-hand-rear — “moto” — braking preference makes for slightly less satisfactory cable routing.
Those who share my cable routing OCD may also think these cables are a little overlong.
Basso’s Diamante has an unusual concave rear side to its carbon seatpost, matched by a seat tube guide.
The seatpost is secured by two rear-facing grub screws.