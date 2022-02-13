Gallery: Moriah Wilson and Pete Stetina race to season-opening wins at the Rock Cobbler

The ninth edition of the wild and wacky Rock Cobbler went down in Bakersfield, California on Saturday.

Flush with characteristic silliness — read: ball pits, beer on course, tire tosses, and BMX tracks — the event also saw some very fast racing at the front. Pete Stetina laid down a winning time of 4:49:13 over the 83 miles and 8,000 feet of climbing.

In the women’s race, Moriah Wilson wasn’t far behind; the Californian finished 13th overall with a time of 5:28:56.

The race’s undefinable course brought out riders from every discipline, including mountain bike phenom Christopher Blevins and track world champion Ashton Lambie. Whatever a rider’s goal, the Rock Cobbler was a fun and sunny way to kick off the season.

“Honestly I didn’t know what I signed up for,” Lambie said. “After 5:30 of singletrack, orange groves, cow pies, and a chilly ball pit, I hit my goal of having fun and not crashing. Going to consider the season kicked off.”

A full list of results can be found here.

Women

Moriah Wilson, 5:28:56 Helena Plasschaert, 5:58:48 Anna Yamauchi, 6:05:28 Nikki Peterson, 6:12:51 Amanda Nauman, 6:35:22

Men