Gallery: Mollema on top at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var stage 1

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo knew he had the legs, so the finale of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var stage 1 came down to timing.

The Dutchman kept his powder dry and saved an explosive attack until the final 300 meters of a climb-heavy parcours.

And to be sure, the three-day Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var is one for the climbers.

The day’s break escaped nearly from the get-go. Early on, Ineos-Grenadiers took up the chase, with AG2R-Citroën and Trek-Segafredo, and finally Groupama-FDJ doing much of the work to bring the race together before the final 14km climb.

With three ascents of the Col de Gourdon, and a main group that did not give much leash to the break, keeping one’s powder dry was important. And so was knowing when to launch a race-winning attack.