Gallery: Michael Matthews’ custom Bianchi Oltre XR4 pops with iridescent paint

Team BikeExchange’s Michael Matthews will start the Tour de France Saturday aboard a custom-painted Bianchi Oltre XR4.
The hand-painted frame features iridescent details plus his requested message on the top tube: “believe.”
The Oltre XR4 aero bike is a return to the Italian for Matthews, who won the U23 world championships in 2010 on a Bianchi.
“My Oltre XR4 is beautiful, thanks to this hand-made Italian paint job. For the way I ride and the stages I can do well in, this bike has everything: It’s super aero and it sprints fast,” Matthews said. “The frame is super-sculpted, slimline, and everything is hidden and integrated, it’s just beautiful.”
Michael Matthews’ Bianchi Oltre XR4.
The Oltre X4 is Bianchi’s aero bike.
Matthews checks out his new frame in the Bianchi paint booth.
The logo changes depending on how the light strikes it.
The iridescent paint adds a little bling for “Bling.”
“I like this slogan because it’s important to fight and to believe in yourself in a sport that is as physically and mentally difficult as cycling,” Matthews said. “In a race where there are difficult moments, a little slogan like this can make a difference. I must believe in myself, I can push hard and, I can achieve my dreams.”
Bianchi also has the Specialissima race bike, but Matthews prefers the Oltre.
You think maybe Bianchi could just have painted his name on…
The new frame, ready for the Tour.
Matthews talks about his new bike at Bianchi headquarters in Italy.