Gallery: Michael Matthews’ custom Bianchi Oltre XR4 pops with iridescent paint

Team BikeExchange’s Michael Matthews will start the Tour de France Saturday aboard a custom-painted Bianchi Oltre XR4.

The hand-painted frame features iridescent details plus his requested message on the top tube: “believe.”

The Oltre XR4 aero bike is a return to the Italian for Matthews, who won the U23 world championships in 2010 on a Bianchi.

“My Oltre XR4 is beautiful, thanks to this hand-made Italian paint job. For the way I ride and the stages I can do well in, this bike has everything: It’s super aero and it sprints fast,” Matthews said. “The frame is super-sculpted, slimline, and everything is hidden and integrated, it’s just beautiful.”