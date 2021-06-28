Gallery: Mathieu van der Poel’s Tour de France Canyon Aeroad

Yellow bikes at the Tour de France are always significant and singular — only one man at a time can fly the flag of the overall lead of the biggest bike race in the world. Yet Mathieu van der Poel’s yellow Canyon Aeroad carries even more significance, as it pays tribute to the combined legacy of the young rider and his late grandfather, Raymond Poulidor.

Poulidor — “PouPou” to his many fans — was an exceptional racer whose career coincided with that of the legends Eddy Merckx and Jacques Anquetil.

Poulidor experienced great success at the Tour — winning many stages and riding onto the final podium eight times — but he never wore the yellow leader’s jersey. (Van der Poel’s father, Adrie van der Poel, won two Tour stages and wore the yellow jersey for one stage in 1984.)

When Poulidor’s grandson van der Poel attacked his way into the yellow jersey, he pointed to the sky as he came across the finish line. This one’s for you, PouPou.