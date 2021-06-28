Gallery: Mathieu van der Poel’s Tour de France Canyon Aeroad

Yellow bikes at the Tour de France are always significant and singular — only one man at a time can fly the flag of the overall lead of the biggest bike race in the world. Yet Mathieu van der Poel’s yellow Canyon Aeroad carries even more significance, as it pays tribute to the combined legacy of the young rider and his late grandfather, Raymond Poulidor.
Poulidor — “PouPou” to his many fans — was an exceptional racer whose career coincided with that of the legends Eddy Merckx and Jacques Anquetil.
Poulidor experienced great success at the Tour — winning many stages and riding onto the final podium eight times — but he never wore the yellow leader’s jersey. (Van der Poel’s father, Adrie van der Poel, won two Tour stages and wore the yellow jersey for one stage in 1984.)
When Poulidor’s grandson van der Poel attacked his way into the yellow jersey, he pointed to the sky as he came across the finish line. This one’s for you, PouPou.
Canyon recalled its latest Aeroad handlebars after Mathieu van der Poel broke his bar at Le Samyn. It appears that the problem has been addressed. The width-adjustable bar comes apart with two bolts on either side, but the bar didn’t break at the adjustable area, but instead where the shifter clamped onto the bar.
The Aeroad integrated bar can adjust for width, and uses a quill-style compression on the steerer tube instead of now-standard stem bolts.
A spoon mount holds van der Poel’s Wahoo Elemnt Bolt in place.
Van der Poel rode his deep aero wheels on the steep Mur de Bretagne finishing circuit. The extra weight (compared to ultralight low-profile wheels) didn’t seem to hinder him in the slightest.
Van der Poel’s grandfather Raymond Poulidor was a great champion, but he never wore the leader’s jersey at the Tour de France.
Shimano’s Di2 wire tucks neatly into the Aeroad’s frame.
Yellow cages and bottles? Naturally.
The Aeroad cockpit uses a unique quill-style compression in its integrated design that runs Di2 wires and brake hoses through the integrated bar/stem down into the frame.
The special Canyon Aeroad of Mathieu van der Poel at the 2021 Tour de France.