Gallery: Mark Cavendish’s single-sprint-shifter Specialized Tarmac SL7

Like a number of sprinters, Mark Cavendish appreciates the sprint-shifter concept, so he can change gears mid-sprint while keeping all of his fingers wrapped around the bar. Unlike all the other sprinters’ bikes that VeloNews has seen, though, Cavendish only uses a single sprint shifter — the one on the right side of his handlebar drop to move his chain into an increasingly larger gear.

Cavendish won Milano-Torino Wednesday on his Specialized Tarmac SL7, equipped with unreleased tubeless tires that Specialized isn’t commenting on, and an older Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 power meter on his otherwise new Dura-Ace 9250 group.

James Startt captured the bike photos below at Tirreno-Adriatico, but the bike and equipment set-up is the same as Cavendish used at Milano-Torino.