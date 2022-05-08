Gallery: Mark Cavendish has unreleased wheels, tires, and a tiny Garmin on his Giro bike

Mark Cavendish has a host of interesting pieces on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc that he is racing at the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

For starters, there is the single Shimano Di2 sprint shifter on the right side of his handlebar. While everyone else who uses the satellite shifters uses a pair — one to shift up and one to shift down — Cavendish only uses the one to move into a harder gear during the sprint.

Also, notably, he points his forward like a trigger, while others usually have the sprint shifters angled somewhat to the inside. I’ve noted Cavendish’s forward placement since at least 2017.

Then there are the wheels and tires. Specialized has had many of its pro riders on unlabeled tubeless tires for months now and is refusing to comment on them. The Roval Rapide CLX wheels, on the other hand, are clearly labeled as such, and the clincher version of these wheels have been available for some time.

These Rovals, however, are being used tubeless with the aforementioned tires, and Specialized does not sell Roval Rapide CLX tubeless wheels.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cavendish has a tiny Garmin Edge 130 Plus computer, the smallest and least expensive GPS computer Garmin makes.

Lastly, the Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror saddle is a stock component, but a $450 3D-printed saddle is still noteworthy, even when raced by one of the most decorated sprinters in the world.

