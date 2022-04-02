Gallery: Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof is racing Shimano Ultegra at the Tour of Flanders

Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof, 13th at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes last year, will start her third Tour of Flanders start Sunday. The Dutch 26-year-old races for the Women’s Continental team Le Col-Wahoo.
We caught up with Van ‘t Geloof at Gent-Wevelgem, where she showed us her bike, equipped with the new Wahoo Powerlink power-meter pedals and 11-speed Shimano Ultegra Di2.
Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof with her Ribble Endurance SL R Disc.
Ribble is a U.K. brand.
At Gent-Wevelgem, Van ‘t Geloof was the team captain, “so I need to know everything about the roads,” she said. While route notes can be put into route files on her Wahoo, for some riders there is no substitute for simple stem notes.
Custom frame colors are available for Ribble customers. Maybe not with the Le Col-Wahoo decals, though….
The Endurance SL R, as the name implies, is an endurance bike with a bit of comfort and tire clearance built in, but Van ‘t Geloof can still get her race position on it with spacers to spare.
Wahoo recently released its Powerlink power-meter pedals, based on the Speedplay platform, a company Wahoo bought after its three decades as an independent brand. You can read my review with power comparisons here.
Van ‘t Geloof is on the older Continental 5000S TL tubeless tires, which did quite well in the VeloNews lab test of classics tires.
Shimano Ultegra functions identical to Dura-Ace, but weighs slightly more and costs less. Many race fans are accustomed to seeing only the top-level Dura-Ace on pro bikes, but many professionals race on other equipment, particularly in the women’s peloton where budgets are often not the same as in the men’s peloton. She’s using a 53/39.
K-Edge is a Boise, Idaho company that has been making metal mounts (and chain catchers and power-meter magnet holders) for years now.
Selle Italia has dozens of saddles in its line. Van ‘t Geloof’s perch of choice is the Novus Pro Team.