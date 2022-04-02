Gallery: Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof is racing Shimano Ultegra at the Tour of Flanders

Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof, 13th at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes last year, will start her third Tour of Flanders start Sunday. The Dutch 26-year-old races for the Women’s Continental team Le Col-Wahoo.

We caught up with Van ‘t Geloof at Gent-Wevelgem, where she showed us her bike, equipped with the new Wahoo Powerlink power-meter pedals and 11-speed Shimano Ultegra Di2.

Take a look below, and check out all our Pro Bikes here.

Also check out our full preview of the women’s Ronde van Vlaanderen here.