Gallery: Lucinda Brand’s custom Trek Boone

Seemingly within hours of Lucinda Brand winning the 2021 UCI world cyclocross championships, Trek had a custom-painted bike for her to ride in the few remaining races of the season before she took to her road bike.

In addition to the ’cross worlds, Brand also won many other elite races in 2021, including three World Cups, the overall UCI World Cup series, the Superprestige Series, and the X2O Trophy series.

Also read: Elisa Balsamo’s Cannondale gets a rainbow makeover

Flash-forward a few months to the coming ’cross season — which gets underway this weekend in Trek’s backyard — and the world champion has an updated Trek Boone with a few special touches that you or I just cannot get as part of Trek’s ProjectOne customization program.