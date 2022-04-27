Gallery: Lots of tape to smooth the air on Sepp Kuss’ Romandie TT bike

With Primož Roglič recovering from injury, American Sepp Kuss is in the leader’s slot for Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de Romandie.
The race kicked off Tuesday with a blistering prologue, and here is a look at the machine the Colorado climber used for the day.
Kuss is currently in 41st after stage 1.
Check out our complete Pro Bikes collection.
The Cervélo’s P5 is a striking triathlon/time trial bike with its bayonet-style fork with a steerer tube that extends up in front of the head tube.
The integrated cockpit includes a host of ergonomic adjustments with minimal bulk.
Stack adjustment comes courtesy the Speed Riser, where a single bolt adjusts height. The 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 charging port is tucked neatly into the top of the Speed Riser.
The Speed Riser is quite similar to a seatpost adjustment in that one bolt is the key to the whole operation.
Narrow is aero. And Di2 shifters top the one-piece extensions.
The extensions have fore/aft adjustment, too, of course, as do the elbow pads.
Pad width can move from 226mm to 286mm on the stock bike, and fore/aft has a 45mm range.
Check out the piece of fabric covering the gap between the bayonet fork and the head tube, as well as the tape over the bolt holes. Smooth airflow means fast.
A close look at the massive front end of the Cervélo P5.
As with many Cervélos, the down tube is sculpted around the front tire.
In place of tape, the P5 has a rubberized cover for times when a bottle cage is not needed.
Like so many in the WorldTour, Jumbo-Visma uses direct mounting for Shimano derailleurs, eliminating the derailleur hanger and the first knuckle on the derailleur connection.
Many teams are still using complete 11-speed groups on their seldom-used and highly specific time trial bikes, while their road machines get the new 12-speed Dura-Ace (but often without the new power-meter).
Tubeless discs are a new thing in the pro peloton, where tubulars were the go-to for decades.
Reserve is the house brand of Cervélo (and Santa Cruz and others in the PON family). Kuss used 25mm Vittoria Corsa Speed tires.
77mm is a depth that would look out of place pretty much anywhere but on a TT bike.
Many teams have taken to using slices of inner tubes as a way to securely holding timing chips.
While some riders will slam their saddle forward for time trials, Kuss has a fairly middle-of-the-road position.