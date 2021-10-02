Gallery: Lizzie Deignan’s winning Trek Domane at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rode off the front of the peloton on the pavé and into the history books on Saturday, winning the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes aboard a Trek Domane with some custom touches.
Deignan said her solo attack was definitely not the team plan, but that once she had a gap, she just kept going, figuring the others would have to chase. And chase they did, to no avail.
Check out the gallery below of her bike, with special modifications like glued-on Blips, a 50t 1x set-up, and the #13 number plate that obviously did not hinder her in the least.
Lizzie Deignan went hard on the first sector of cobbles and almost unintentionally got a gap. She motored on solo to the finish, her bike often slipping and sliding around on the muddy cobbles.
A 50t single ring is mated to a SRAM crank with a Quarq power meter. A K-Edge chain guard keeps close dibs on the chain. Deignan did not suffer any mechanicals or crashes.
The Trek Domane has front IsoSpeed, that allows for a small amount of front-end flex.
Trek-Segafredo raced on Pirelli tubulars – one of the 15 Paris-Roubaix race tires we send to Wheel Energy for testing.
Deignan had the cobbles sectors taped to her stem and top tube, and SRAM’s Blip satellite shifters glued to her handlebar.
Deignan raced without gloves on a rough, highly technical day.
With very little elevation, Deignan did not need a small ring.
A Wahoo Elemnt Bolt recorded her historic ride.
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Unlike many male racers who often turn their #13 race numbers upside-down on their jerseys, Deignan pinned hers like normal. And then she simply rode away from the entire peloton to win the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes.