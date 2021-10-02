Gallery: Lizzie Deignan’s winning Trek Domane at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rode off the front of the peloton on the pavé and into the history books on Saturday, winning the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes aboard a Trek Domane with some custom touches.

Deignan said her solo attack was definitely not the team plan, but that once she had a gap, she just kept going, figuring the others would have to chase. And chase they did, to no avail.

Check out the gallery below of her bike, with special modifications like glued-on Blips, a 50t 1x set-up, and the #13 number plate that obviously did not hinder her in the least.