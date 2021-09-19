Gallery: Lawson Craddock’s world championship Cannondale TT bike

EF Education-Nippo riders have been racing this unreleased Cannondale time trial bike since at least March, but the machine likely to be the next SuperSlice still has yet to be launched.

At the world championships, U.S. national time trial champion Lawson Craddock is racing this disc-equipped machine that Cannondale said is 300g lighter than the current SuperSlice and, naturally, a bit faster.

Craddock won the U.S. time trial on the old/current SuperSlice.

Cannondale worked with FSA and Vision for aerobars for the new bike, including a Vision Metron TFA basebar with a proprietary internal cable management system. Some riders get stock TFE extensions while others have custom molded extensions.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look.