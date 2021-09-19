Gallery: Lawson Craddock’s world championship Cannondale TT bike

EF Education-Nippo riders have been racing this unreleased Cannondale time trial bike since at least March, but the machine likely to be the next SuperSlice still has yet to be launched.
At the world championships, U.S. national time trial champion Lawson Craddock is racing this disc-equipped machine that Cannondale said is 300g lighter than the current SuperSlice and, naturally, a bit faster.
Craddock won the U.S. time trial on the old/current SuperSlice.
Cannondale worked with FSA and Vision for aerobars for the new bike, including a Vision Metron TFA basebar with a proprietary internal cable management system. Some riders get stock TFE extensions while others have custom molded extensions.
Check out the gallery below for a closer look.
Shimano’s Di2 shifters cap the Vision extensions.
Cannondale and Vision collaborated on the front end for an integrated yet adjustable cockpit.
The new bike takes plenty of cues and aero lesson’s from Cannondale’s work with its SuperSix aero bike.
Cannondale has long made its own cranks. Craddock uses Speedplay Zero Aero pedals.
The new TT bike features a deeper seat tube than the existing model.
No straight-up grip tape, a la Tony Martin, but Craddock does use a Prologo saddle with integrated grippers.
The new bike appears ready for slammed triathlon saddle positions as well as UCI-legal TT arrangements where the saddle nose cannot be forward of the BB spindle.
This is The Fastest Aerobar. Don’t believe it? Just ask it.
Cannnondale was an early adopter of discs on TT bikes.
Of the 66 riders, Craddock is slated to start as tenth from last — right behind Tony Martin.
Craddock was 34th at the Olympic time trial – a result he is certainly keen to improve upon in Belgium.
Craddock’s sculpted Vision cockpit.
Not only the padded cups but the extensions themselves are curved to lock the rider in place.
The Di2 port is tucked into the down tube.
Craddock uses a CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley on his Dura-Ace derailleur, paired to 56/42 rings on his Cannondale crank with a Power2Max power meter.
Minimal grip tape does the job without excess bulk.