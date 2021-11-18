Gallery: Lauren Stephens’ custom Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Lauren Stephens raced in the six-day Women’s Tour, in England, October 4-9, on a stand-out Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2.

The American had a busy season and a handful of excellent results to show for it: the U.S. national championship, first in the Unbound Gravel 100, and tenth at Gent–Wevelgem.

While the rest of her teammates were on bikes with team Tibco-SVB livery for the Women’s Tour, Stephens’ bike was decked out with custom livery for the U.S. national road champ.