Gallery: Lauren Stephens’ custom Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Lauren Stephens raced in the six-day Women’s Tour, in England, October 4-9, on a stand-out Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2.
The American had a busy season and a handful of excellent results to show for it: the U.S. national championship, first in the Unbound Gravel 100, and tenth at Gent–Wevelgem.
While the rest of her teammates were on bikes with team Tibco-SVB livery for the Women’s Tour, Stephens’ bike was decked out with custom livery for the U.S. national road champ.
Winning the national title gives Stephens the right to race this specially painted Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2 for a year.
The seat stays have bespoke stars and stripes finish, giving the bike a unique and very recognizable appearance.
The HollowGram KNOT alloy stem has a slight negative rise, and no spacers beneath it. The paintwork on the head tube and fork crown shows a few battle scars.
Despite clashing with the red, white, and blue color scheme, Stephens’ bike’s heat shrink-wrapped timing chip maintains team uniformity.
Stephens races with a 52/36 11-speed Dura-Ace crankset that incorporates a 4iiii dual-sided power peter.
Stephens’ custom pink rear derailleur hanger is also at odds with the bike’s paint scheme.
Team Tibco race on Shimano Dura-Ace C36 tubular wheels with Vittoria Corsa Control Graphene 2.0 tubular tires.
Stephens uses a Prologo Dimension 143 CPC saddle with carbon rails, a central pressure-relieving cutout, and no-slip CPC polymer patches.
Another look at that rear derailleur hanger and the 11-speed 11-28 cassette.
Tibco-SVB carries their bidons in carbon fiber Arundel Mandible cages, which offer two pairs of mounting holes, in addition to the two cage positions available on the Supersix Evo’s down tube.
Cannondale’s carbon fibre HollowGram SAVE SystemBar has subtly flared drops, and guides for the cables neatly in to the chunky KNOT alloy stem. Stephens’ bike is fitted with a RaceWare out front GPS mount.
Stephens’ nickname Lolly has been added to her frame.
A pair of Dura-Ace satellite shifters are fitted alongside the stem, seemingly relying on just adhesive pads, electrical wires, and the handlebar tape to remain in place.
A 160mm RT900-S front disc rotor with a little superficial wear on its cooling fins fulfills stopping duty.
Scuffed paint on the inside of the right side chain stay is a sign of many wheel removals during a busy racing season.
The red and white spatter pattern over the bike’s blue paint color provides a classy stars and stripes title reference.