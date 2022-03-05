Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Gallery: Kasper Asgreen’s Specialized Tarmac SL7 for Strade Bianche

Unlabeled tires, max seatpost, and a 54T big ring for fast descents on the white roads that lead to Sienna.

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In

Ahead of the 2022 Strade Bianche, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders were out doing recon on the white gravel roads southeast of Sienna, Italy.

While riders were familiarizing themselves and their equipment with the demands of the paved and unpaved roads, mechanics were kept busy keeping up with the riders.

Dane Kasper Asgreen will ride with two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe as the “Wolfpack” hunts for a win.

Asgreen is no stranger to rough-road riding: on his palmarès are wins at the Tour of Flanders and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic in 2021.

Here’s a look at the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 that Asgreen will race on Saturday’s Strade Bianche.

Asgreen’s Tarmac is fitted with a Roval cockpit and wheels, a Specialized saddle, and a mix of Dura-Ace 9150 and 9250 drivetrain components from Shimano.

Asgreen ✔ UCI ✔ Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl ✔ And that satin paint finish is pretty eye-catching, too! ✔ ✔ ✔

The tall Dane has a long stem with the brake hoses routed underneath.

Bar tape is kept to a minimum on the top of Asgreen’s cockpit.

A Shimano sprint shifter within easy reach of the pilot’s thumb peeks through a hole in the Silca bar tape.

Another look at the sprint shifter on Asgreen’s S-Works Tarmac.

A Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 front and rear derailleur matched with a 175mm Dura-Ace 9100 crank and power meter.

Asgreen is running a Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crank with a Shimano power meter and 54-40 chainrings.

Kasper Asgeen is not riding a tiny bike; he’s six-foot-four (1.93m) tall. And he uses a 3D-printed Specialized S-Works Romin EVO with Mirror saddle.

VeloNews contacted Specialized about the tires Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl will be using at Strade Bianche. Specialized declined to comment on the tanwall tires with no model name indicated on them.

The new tires have a pressure range labeled as 70-95psi (5.0-6.5bar). Do you think Asgreen, at 175lbs (79.4kg), will be in this range for Strade Bianche?