Gallery: Kasper Asgreen’s Specialized Tarmac SL7 for Strade Bianche

Ahead of the 2022 Strade Bianche, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders were out doing recon on the white gravel roads southeast of Sienna, Italy.

While riders were familiarizing themselves and their equipment with the demands of the paved and unpaved roads, mechanics were kept busy keeping up with the riders.

Dane Kasper Asgreen will ride with two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe as the “Wolfpack” hunts for a win.

Asgreen is no stranger to rough-road riding: on his palmarès are wins at the Tour of Flanders and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic in 2021.

Here’s a look at the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 that Asgreen will race on Saturday’s Strade Bianche.