Gallery: Jumbo-Visma’s SRAM-equipped Cervélo bikes for 2023

The powerhouse team sees major changes across the board.

Text by: Photos by: Courtesy Jumbo-VIima

December means team camp season, and with it comes a first look at the fresh gear for the new season. Jumbo-Visma has made a couple significant changes to its equipment for 2023.

The team is swapping out Shimano across the board, replacing its Dura-Ace drivetrains for SRAM Red, and its Dura-Ace wheels for Reserve.

After high-profile failures of wheels at Paris Roubaix this year, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the team is moving on to a brand that makes carbon rims specifically for the rigors of gravel and mountain biking.

With the team also moving on from Shimano for pedals, Speedplay has come on as another new supplier for 2023.

Cervélo is staying on for frames, as well as Vittoria for tires. Read on for a look at the team’s new-look bikes.

Jumbo-Visma riders will be spending a lot of time on the latest generation Cervélo S5 aero bike equipped with SRAM components.

The team’s Cervélo P5 TT bikes are getting some very aero looking chainrings.

Team riders will have to learn a new shifting logic with the move to SRAM.

Will we be seeing mostly 1x builds for the team’s TT bikes in 2023?

SRAM groups require a proprietary 12-speed flat top chain.

Fizik is the team’s saddle supplier.

Sepp Kuss trying out the new equipment.

No wires here, but there will be a little bit more charging going on for the mechanics this year compared to Shimano.

Wahoo is providing its Speedplay pedals, shown here in the aero model.

Vittoria has stuck around for the tires, but the Reserve wheels are new for 2023.

That chain isn’t going anywhere thanks to this Wolf Tooth chain guide.

Relegation wasn’t a concern for Jumbo-Visma in 2022. The team gets a special accolade on its jersey for 2023 to celebrate its great season.

Nimbl comes on as the footwear provider. Oakley will also come on as an eyewear supplier.

Bet City, an online sports gambling site, is a new sponsor for 2023.

There’s a new look everywhere for the team bikes, down to the brake rotors.