Gallery: Jumbo-Visma’s SRAM-equipped Cervélo bikes for 2023

December means team camp season, and with it comes a first look at the fresh gear for the new season. Jumbo-Visma has made a couple significant changes to its equipment for 2023.

The team is swapping out Shimano across the board, replacing its Dura-Ace drivetrains for SRAM Red, and its Dura-Ace wheels for Reserve.

After high-profile failures of wheels at Paris Roubaix this year, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the team is moving on to a brand that makes carbon rims specifically for the rigors of gravel and mountain biking.

With the team also moving on from Shimano for pedals, Speedplay has come on as another new supplier for 2023.

Cervélo is staying on for frames, as well as Vittoria for tires. Read on for a look at the team’s new-look bikes.

