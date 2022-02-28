Gallery: Jumbo Visma racing unreleased Cervélo S5 bikes

Jumbo Visma pros are racing on Cervélo’s upcoming S5 aero bike. Cervélo isn’t yet talking about the bike, but the Canadian brand is following a tried-and-true promotion formula.

In the spring of 2021, keen eyes caught Jumbo Visma riders on the unannounced at the time Cervélo R5. Weeks later, the bike was officially announced, but delivery times were delayed by several months due to component shortages.

In October of 2021, world cyclocross champion Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert were spotted on the then-unreleased Cervélo R5-CX. Weeks later, the bike was officially announced, but again, was in short supply due to component shortages. Cervélo credited WVA and the Vos with providing feedback about the new ‘cross bikes during the development phase.

At the 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Wout van Aert won on the yet-to-be-announced updated Cervélo S5.

VeloNews asked Cervélo about this new version its aero road bike, but the company isn’t ready to talk about any details.

“It is a new edition of the S5,” said Cervélo brand manager Sarah Taylor. “It will be available to consumers later this year, date TBD.”

In the meantime, take a look at the bike raced by van Aert and some but not all of his Jumbo Visma teammates at races in ‘opening weekend’ and elsewhere.