Gallery: Julian Alaphilippe’s Tour de France Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

What a difference a year makes.

At 2020 Tour de France — bumped back into August because of Covid — Julian Alaphilippe won stage three and made additional headlines because he did so on clincher tires. With tubular tires a mainstay of professional racing for decades, winning on tube-type tires used by everyday cyclists was quite novel.

At the 2021 Tour de France, the entire Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe teams are planning to ride clinchers for the whole race, according to sponsor Specialized.

And at this year’s Tour, Alaphilippe is racing a specially painted bike — one of the many benefits of the world championship title he earned in September.

James Startt, on the ground at the Tour de France this year for his third decade of covering the event, captured these images of Alaphilippe’s bike.