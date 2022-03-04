Gallery: Julian Alaphilippe’s Strade Bianche Tarmac SL7 with unmarked tires

Julian Alaphilippe and the rest of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl ‘Wolfpack’ are preparing to race the gravel roads of Italy in Saturday’s Strade Bianche, and the team has put on unmarked tubeless tires for the day.

Alaphilippe and Quick-Step have been racing on clinchers since late 2020, when he took a notable stage win at the Tour de France on the tubed tires. (Until the last couple of years, pro riders raced almost exclusively on tubular tires.)

Alaphilippe’s bike is equipped with a set of unreleased tubeless tires that are only labeled S-Works.

Specialized declined to comment on the new tire, which has a different sidewall than the current S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2Bliss Ready model.

In response to my questions, a Specialized employee only responded with this: 😉

We’ll report back when we learn more. In the meantime, take a look at Alaphilppe’s bike for Strade Bianche.