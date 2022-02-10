Gallery: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Like every other rider at the Tour de la Provence, two-time world road champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) could not match the blazing pace of two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the opening time trial. However, Alaphilippe did set himself up well for the overall in the coming days of the French stage race, slotting into sixth, just 17 seconds back on Ganna.
Alaphilippe is equipped with ‘old’ Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed Di2, and his Dura-Ace power meter sports massive 58/46 rings.
James Startt is on the ground on Provence, and he captured the images below. Take a look.
Alaphilippe’s S-Works Shiv TT is very nearly an all-Specialized and Shimano affair tip to tail, save the custom extensions. The gearing? That would be 58/46!
Alaphilippe in flight during the 7.1km prologue of the 6th Tour de la Provence. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Julian’s name plate, framed by the cut out in the Specialized Sitero saddle, which has extra long rails for maximum fore/aft adjustment.
The S-Works moniker is now found all over the peloton, from helmets to shoes to tires to, well, bikes.
The integrated 40mm base bar is stock, but Alaphilippe — like a few of his Quick-Step teammates — uses sculpted extensions from Speedbar.
The Shiv began as a triathlon bike, and the Shiv TT is the dedicated road time trial machine.
After testing at the Tour de France without branding, Roval rolled out disc wheels. Outride is Specialized’s nonprofit dedicated to helping kids through cycling.
Roval is Specialized’s wheel brand — and Alaphilippe notably won a Tour de France stage on a Roval clincher — not a tubular — in 2020.
Alaphilippe has Shimano’s triathlon Di2 shifters (SW-R9160) at the end of his extensions. These feature a single button, so the right hand shifts the rear derailleur one way and the left hand shifts it the other way. The system can be programmed to use Shimano’s Synchronized Shift to automatically shift the front derailleur, or it could be set up without the automatic shifting so that he would need to use the shift buttons at the left brake lever to activate the front derailleur.
