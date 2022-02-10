Gallery: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Like every other rider at the Tour de la Provence, two-time world road champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) could not match the blazing pace of two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the opening time trial. However, Alaphilippe did set himself up well for the overall in the coming days of the French stage race, slotting into sixth, just 17 seconds back on Ganna.

Alaphilippe is equipped with ‘old’ Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed Di2, and his Dura-Ace power meter sports massive 58/46 rings.

James Startt is on the ground on Provence, and he captured the images below. Take a look.