Gallery: Jonas Rutsch rides a 170mm stem on his Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) will be taking the start Sunday at the Tour of Flanders in support of his teammate and former race winner Alberto Bettiol.
Rutsch stands 6’5″ and rides a 58cm bike. To get his fit right, Rutsch runs a 170mm stem, which is long even by tall WorldTour rider standards.
As with the rest of his EF Education-EasyPost teammates, he can take his pick between Cannondale’s SuperSix EVO road race bike as the SystemSix aero bike. Check out Rutsch’s SuperSix EVO below.
Jonas Rutsch is a 24-year-old German rider who finished 11th at Paris-Roubaix last year.
170mm is a long stem, by any standard. The SuperSix EVO frame design has internal routing for the brake lines that works with Cannondale’s integrated bar/stem combination or any standard stem like Rutsch’s.
The front of the SuperSix EVO hides the brake lines in front of the steerer tube.
While not as completely tidy as a fully integrated system, the SuperSix EVO plays nice with others, which is something that, say, the Canyon Aeroad does not.
The Vision Metron 4D presents a small profile to the wind.
EF Education-EasyPost is racing on 28mm Vittoria Corsa tubeless tires with Vittoria Air-Liner foam tire liners.
The team uses custom direct mount connections on its Dura-Ace derailleurs for added stiffness in shifting.
The team has been using 54/40 rings this season for the marginal gains that come by having a straighter chain line.
While Shimano dominates the WorldTour peloton with its power meters that are often part of the components package for sponsored teams, there are other options, of course. EF Education-EasyPost uses the German Power2Max meters with FSA cranks and rings. Rutsch is using the one-sided Wahoo Aero pedals.
K3 Pro Cycling makes number holders and other small parts for a number of pro teams in Portland, Oregon.
The SuperSix EVO has its seatpost bolt clamp tucked underneath the top tube/seat tube junction.
An unused frame port gets a tidy carbon cap.
The Elite Leggero Carbon is a svelte 17g cage.
Shimano’s Ice Tech Freeze rotors feature a thin layer of aluminum sandwiched by steel layers. The design, Shimano says, makes for a rotor that runs cooler than a standard steel rotor.
The new 9250 Dura-Ace calipers feature pads set 10 percent further apart than the 9150 series Dura-Ace, resulting in less noise, particularly after hard braking when the system heats up and expands.
Rutsch will be racing the Tour of Flanders for Bettiol, and then will head to Paris-Roubaix, where he finished 11th last year.