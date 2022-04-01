Gallery: Jonas Rutsch rides a 170mm stem on his Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) will be taking the start Sunday at the Tour of Flanders in support of his teammate and former race winner Alberto Bettiol.

Rutsch stands 6’5″ and rides a 58cm bike. To get his fit right, Rutsch runs a 170mm stem, which is long even by tall WorldTour rider standards.

As with the rest of his EF Education-EasyPost teammates, he can take his pick between Cannondale’s SuperSix EVO road race bike as the SystemSix aero bike. Check out Rutsch’s SuperSix EVO below.

