Gallery: Italians, Americans, and French at the 2021 Philly Bike Expo

The Philly Bike Expo is a showcase of bikes made by master craftsmen from around the world and local, aspiring bike builders.

In its 11th iteration, the Expo showcased bikes, frames, tubeset kits, lug kits, tools, and consumer accessories, as well as seminars on things like how to build your own frame, how bikes are broadening diversity and inclusion efforts for riders and industry pros, how to get fit for a bike, and more.

But the eye-candy and main attractions were all the custom bikes. Check out a few of them below.