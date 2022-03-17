Gallery: Inside L39ion of Los Angeles at Valley of the Sun

The van lurches up to the curb and screeches to a halt, and the passenger door swings open. “Oh man, this airport sucks; I’m so lost.”

It’s a welcome reminder of the realities of bike racing and I can’t help but laugh as I help Sam Boardman shoulder a bike bag into an already packed passenger van. Random folding chairs are thrown in the back, a bag of water bottles is perched on the seats, and someone’s old Starbucks cup is shoved in the back of the driver’s seat.

In short, it’s bike racing as normal. Amongst the mass of clutter and around the shiny, new Specialized bikes, Sam and I are shoving into any spare space we can find. Our soigneur, Keith “Turbo”, rips off from the curb as soon as we’ve rearranged everything into an acceptably precarious position, swinging out in search of the rest of the team spread across various terminals at the Phoenix airport.

This is my first race with L39ion of Los Angeles. It’s Valley of the Sun, a classic season opener in Arizona that I haven’t done since I was a teenager. Coming into the most talked about team in America, I wasn’t sure what to expect. The ease with which they destroyed the American field last year was humbling to watch.

I declined pretty much every opportunity to race on the road in 2021 in order to prepare for the Olympics and hadn’t had much interaction with the new L39ion super team. This is a perfect first race for me, the pressure is non existent and everyone is excited to be back in the group again and go bike racing.

The first couple days aren’t what the team is built for and we relish in it. Pulling up to the opening time trial, we’re directed towards a relatively large patch of dirt: “There’ll be plenty of room to set up all your trainers,” the man waving us in yells. Someone turns around in the van, “Well boys, we didn’t bring any trainers so that’s not going to be an issue.” The day is more an exercise in ribbing teammates and having a bit of fun on the new bikes than it is a serious day of racing. The crit on Sunday is what we’re here for.

There’s no better job in cycling than doing the leadout. When you take the front, suddenly everyone disappears, the number of things you need to focus on drops to the wheel in front of you and the task at hand. The beauty lies in the simplicity. Everyone knows their job; execute and then get out of the way. With five laps to go in the Valley Of The Sun criterium we took the front and never saw anyone again, setting Cory, Tyler and Justin up to sweep the podium.