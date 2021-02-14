Gallery: Ineos Grenadiers ignites Ventoux stage of Tour de la Provence

Ineos Grenadiers lit up the action and dominated the third stage of the Tour de la Provence on Saturday.

The British squad resurrected the “mountain train” through the early pitches of the climb to Chalet Reynard, some 15 kilometers up the slopes of the Ventoux. With the bunch suitably thinned, Iván Sosa punched clear and went unchallenged to score a solo victory, while behind, Egan Bernal outfoxed a battling Julian Alaphilippe to take second place.

Sosa also took the GC lead by 19 seconds. With only a sprint stage remaining Sunday, the 23-year-old is perfectly poised to secure the overall victory and make it two wins in two years for Colombian riders after Nairo Quintana took the honors in 2020.