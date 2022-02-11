Gallery: Ineos and Mistral winds explode second day of Tour de la Provence

It was supposed to be a picturesque ride through French Provence and into the impressive Camargue marshes to Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer. While stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence offered some beautiful landscapes, the race itself was nothing short of explosive as the Ineos–Grenadiers led the charge, using the heavy Mistral winds to blow the race apart, and give Italian sprinter Elia Viviani his first win of the year.

Rolling through historic sites such as Les Baux de Provence or Arles — once home to the Romans and Vincent Van Gogh — there was plenty of site-seeing for anyone that had time to look around.

As soon as the race passed through Arles the speeds increased dramatically. And then, with a sudden acceleration by the race leader Filippo Ganna, the race splintered apart. Sure Ganna had just won the opening prologue time trial on the previous day, but today was all about giving his friend and countryman Viviani a helping hand.

And they had plenty of help with classics teams like the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team. But as the race headed towards Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer for the final time Ineos still had the power of numbers, not to mention Viviani in the front group. And they used it, keeping the race together for Viviani, who closed the deal with little doubt.