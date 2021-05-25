Gallery: Huffmaster Hopper’s 50/50 surface mix sees Williams win on a Venge

After a Covid year, Miguel Crawford’s Grasshopper events are back in full swing in northern California, and L39ion of Los Angeles’ rider Tyler Williams and Maude Farrell took the win’s at this past weekend’s Huffmaster Hopper, an 89-mile race that was half gravel, half pavement.

While gravel tires were the common denominator for most, the mix of pavement and gravel brought out bikes of all sorts, from mountain bikes to road bikes. Williams won on an aero bike — his Specialized Venge — with Specialized Roubaix Pro 30/32 tubeless tires on his wide DT Swiss wheels.

Check out the gallery below from Jeff Vander Stucken and Brian Tucker of the day’s dusty action.

Full results are here.