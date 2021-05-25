Gallery: Huffmaster Hopper’s 50/50 surface mix sees Williams win on a Venge

After a Covid year, Miguel Crawford’s Grasshopper events are back in full swing in northern California, and L39ion of Los Angeles’ rider Tyler Williams and Maude Farrell took the win’s at this past weekend’s Huffmaster Hopper, an 89-mile race that was half gravel, half pavement.
While gravel tires were the common denominator for most, the mix of pavement and gravel brought out bikes of all sorts, from mountain bikes to road bikes. Williams won on an aero bike — his Specialized Venge — with Specialized Roubaix Pro 30/32 tubeless tires on his wide DT Swiss wheels.
Check out the gallery below from Jeff Vander Stucken and Brian Tucker of the day’s dusty action.
Full results are here.
Chris Riekert (Mike’s Bikes) and Tyler Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles) were off the front early in the day.
The Huffmaster was an 89-mile race on a 50/50 mix of pavement and gravel.
Road racing speeds and tactics were in full effect.
Amity Rockwell and Katerina Nash were in the mix throughout the day.
There was also a 54-mile event.
Mountain bikes are gravel bikes, you know?
This Hopper featured a little less climbing and a little more speed than many of Crawford’s rugged adventures.
Williams and Riekert at one point had a couple minutes on the chase group.
Sandy Floren, Alex Wild, Lance Haidet, Ethan Villaneda, Jonathan Baker, and Brennan Wertz in pursuit.
Eric Fisher flipped his numberplate upside-down – and narrowly missed finishing 13th. (He was 12th on the day.)
Flats, hills, and descents reconfigured the front of the race, and Williams led his teammate Haidet, Cameron Piper, Villaneda, and Wertz in the final miles.
Kirsten Spinelli rides it in.
Maude Farrell of Mill Valley won the women’s race in 4:41:15.
The next Hopper is Jackson Forest on June 26.
Check out the full suite of Hoppers at grasshopperadventureseries.com.