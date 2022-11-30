Gallery: Ham, hot dogs, and hucking your meat — this is the Singlespeed Cylocross World Championship’s

The dust has settled on the 2022 Singlespeed Cyclocross World Championships (SSCXWC), which means that the hot dogs, American cheese slices, and beer cans have all been cleaned up.

This year’s raucous bike party went down in Durango, Colorado, where Sarah Sturm, Howard Grotts, and Robert Cummings were all inked with the prestigious SSCXWC winner’s tattoo.

SSCXWC’s returned to Durango after last being held in the southwestern Colorado city in 2009. Durango actually won the bid for 2020, but Covid delayed the event by two years.

Nevertheless, event promoter Dylan Stucki pulled out all the stops for this year’s championship event, which unfurled over four fall days in early November. From qualifying townie bike roller races to Big Mac eating contests, riders gave it their all for a spot at the coveted, and highly unsanctioned, championship race.

Check out the images for a real taste of the event. And if you like what you see, mark your calendars for Santa Cruz in 2023.