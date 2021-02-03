Gallery: Greg Van Avermaet’s golden BMC Teammachine SLR01

COVID-19’s impact on bike racing has meant many things to many people. For Greg Avermaet, it means an unusual fifth season as the reigning Olympic road race champion.

Van Avermaet won the 2016 Olympic road race in Rio — on a BMC. After racing 2019 and 2020 on a Giant TCR Advanced SL, the Belgian is back aboard a BMC for 2020.

While this rig isn’t quite as gold-drenched as his 2019 Giant, the flair is still there.

VeloNews photographer James Startt was on site as Van Avermaet and many other WorldTour pros began their seasons at Étoile de Bessèges this week in France. Take a closer look at Van Avermaet’s new bike below.