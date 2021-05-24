Gallery: Giro d’Italia’s big climbing weekend

In what can only be described as a classic weekend of racing at the Giro d’Italia, the race finished on the much-anticipated Monte Zoncolan near the Austrian border on Saturday, before racing through Slovenia on Sunday.

And while the climb up the Zoncolan offered plenty of fireworks as race-leader Egan Bernal consolidated his grip on the pink leader’s jersey, others, like Alexander Vlasov and Remco Evenepoel struggled.

The following stage 15 boasted postcard-like beauty as the Slovenian fans greeted the Giro with enthusiasm.