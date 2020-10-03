Gallery: Giro d’Italia time trial bikes

The 2020 Giro d’Italia opened Saturday with a wild, downhill time trial. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) came out guns blazing on a sparkling Pinarello Bolide, and flew down the 15.1km course at an average speed of 58.8kph / 36.5mph to take the win and the Giro’s first maglia rosa.

For his effort, Ganna used a 60-tooth carbon fiber big ring. After a short uphill, the course peaked at 312m/1,023ft, then pitched downwards to the finish in Palermo, at an elevation of 19m/62ft.

The speeds on the downhill course combined with gusting winds for a treacherous ride. Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez crashed out, Sunweb’s Chad Haga had a foot unclipped in one corner, and even former world time trial champion Dennis Rohan (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a good portion of the course on the cowhorns instead of on the aerobars for stability and safety.

Check out the details on many of the time trial bikes of the 2020 Giro d’Italia below.