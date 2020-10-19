Gallery: Giro d’Italia helmets

The Giro d’Italia’s spectacle and fanfare may have been diminished slightly this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of cool tech to grab our attention. A custom-painted Giro Vanquish helmet to match the maglia ciclamino? Check. Pink for the maglia rosa? You bet. And there’s plenty of lids we can’t get here in the United States to make you want to book a plane ticket to Italy.
James Startt is on the ground at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, and he snapped some great photos of the best, flashiest, and simply coolest helmets at the 2020 Giro.
João Almeida’s Specialize S-Works Evade helmet has been pink for much of the Giro d’Italia this year.
Team Movistar riders sport Abus helmets, as they have for several seasons now.
Bardiani-CSF riders wear Briko helmets that recall images of Voltron and Transformers.
Giro’s Aether MIPS Spherical helmet features an EPS shell within an EPS shell, forming a ball and socket system that helps dissipate rotational forces in a crash.
Salice Helmets feature some Italian flair on the tops, which is unsurprising given the company’s Italian roots.
Americans would be forgiven for not knowing the Italian brand LAS, which is not available in the US but has been in business since 1974.
You may recognize the unique shape of Ekoi helmets from AG2R-La Mondiale riders. Team Cofidis has also been sporting these lids in 2020.
Team CCC is sponsored by Giant, so it stands to reason they’d wear Giant’s new Rev MIPS helmet at the 2020 Giro. We’ve reviewed this helmet and it’s easily Giant’s most comfortable helmet to date.
Team Astana rides Limar helmets like the one Jakob Fuglsang wears here. And now, Limar is available in the United States.
In his 29th and final grand tour, Adam Hansen is wearing an HJC helmet to complement his unique bike setup.
Like Groupama-FDJ, Team NTT Cycling riders wear Giro lids. For most stages, the lid of choice is the Aeither MIPS Spherical.
UAE Team Emirates is sponsored by MET helmets. The Trenta 3K carbon helmet seems to be the protection of choice for the team at the Giro.
Bahrain-Mclaren riders have Rudy Project helmets guiding them from stage to stage. The Spectrum helmet combines aerodynamics with enough venting for most days in the saddle.
Light and airy, the Specialized S-Works Prevail II helmet like the ones you’ll see on Bora-Hansgrohe riders is ideal for hot climbs.
Team Ineos-Grenadier continued its long relationship with Kask helmets this season. The Protone has long been a rider favorite for its aero benefits.
The Lazer Bullet 2.0 helmet you’ll see on Team Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma riders is fairly large but offers a lot of aero benefits. It features a sliding panel on the top that opens for ventilation or closes for the absolute in aerodynamics.
Arnaud Demare has had a solid grip on the maglia ciclamino throughout much of the race, so it stands to reason that his Giro Vanquish should get a paint job to suit his accomplishment.
Team EF Cycling has certainly made its share of fashion statements at the 2020 Giro. These POC Ventral Spin helmets are tame by comparison.