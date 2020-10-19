Gallery: Giro d’Italia helmets

The Giro d’Italia’s spectacle and fanfare may have been diminished slightly this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of cool tech to grab our attention. A custom-painted Giro Vanquish helmet to match the maglia ciclamino? Check. Pink for the maglia rosa? You bet. And there’s plenty of lids we can’t get here in the United States to make you want to book a plane ticket to Italy.

James Startt is on the ground at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, and he snapped some great photos of the best, flashiest, and simply coolest helmets at the 2020 Giro.