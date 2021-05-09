Gallery: Giro d’Italia fever at Turin time trial

It was hard not to compare the start of this year’s Giro d’Italia with that of last year’s race, held just last October. Like last year’s Giro, the 104th edition of the corsa rosa started with a short time trial. But instead of being held in the heart of the Sicilian capital of Palermo, it took place in the northern industrial city of Turin.

One thing that was clearly the same, however, was the way world time trial champion Filippo Ganna once again stormed to victory to claim the race’s first maglia rosa, the distinctive pink jersey. And this year’s victory was particularly satisfying, as he came off a disappointing performance in the Tour de Romandie just a week ago.

That said, he had extra motivation, as he started the day as the local favorite. And clearly he wanted to make good!