Gallery: Giro d’Italia fever at Turin time trial

It was hard not to compare the start of this year’s Giro d’Italia with that of last year’s race, held just last October. Like last year’s Giro, the 104th edition of the corsa rosa started with a short time trial. But instead of being held in the heart of the Sicilian capital of Palermo, it took place in the northern industrial city of Turin.
One thing that was clearly the same, however, was the way world time trial champion Filippo Ganna once again stormed to victory to claim the race’s first maglia rosa, the distinctive pink jersey. And this year’s victory was particularly satisfying, as he came off a disappointing performance in the Tour de Romandie just a week ago.
That said, he had extra motivation, as he started the day as the local favorite. And clearly he wanted to make good!
World champion and home favorite Filippo Ganna set Turin alight with a blazing ride to victory.
French national champion Rémi Cavagna, who upset Ganna in the Tour of Romandie time trial last week, was considered by many Ganna’s biggest threat. He would have to settle for fifth.
The Piazza Castello in downtown Turin offered a stellar stage for the start of the 104th edition of the great Italian race.
Matthias Brändle, former world hour record holder, rode strongly to squeek into the top ten.
Italian Edoardo Affini surprised many with a strong second-place finish.
Italian sprinter Elia Viviani was clearly saving his energy for the upcoming sprint stages, his presence certainly did not go unnoticed by local fans.
Meanwhile Peter Sagan still gets some of the loudest cheers.
La vie en rose begins again for Filippo Ganna! Last year he held onto pink for three stages. How many will he manage this year?