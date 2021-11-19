Gallery: Giant Revolt Advanced race-tested at BWR Kansas

I raced the new Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 at Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas. It was a blast.
I got second in the 70-mile Wafer, and got towed behind Remco Evenepoel and Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-Quick-Step for a good portion of the day. They weren’t racing. I don’t care. I still walked around with the results sheet taped to my forehead for a week after the event — Ben 2nd, Remco 6th.
The route featured a full-on cyclocross course and a long singletrack section, where I managed to pop a tire and snap a seatpost, respectively. How? Read my full review of the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0, which includes my thoughts on the whole ‘can one geometry serve cyclocross and gravel’ debate.
The review is a member exclusive, as is a portion of all the content we make. Why? Because we are trying to make this a sustainable business in an age when Google and Facebook dominate the advertising business. We are not trying to trick you or scam you; we simply hope that our work is of value to you.
We are continuing to add to the membership bundle. For instance, we just announced a partnership with Belgian Waffle Ride — sign up for a 2022 BWR event and you get a Peloton magazine + VeloNews.com membership as part of your ride entry.
Thanks for reading, and enjoy the photos.
The new Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 at the end of Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas.
Remco Evenepoel and Mattia Cattaneo motored our group along in the Belgian Wafer Ride.
The Advance Pro 0 features Shimano GRX Di2, with buttons that can control a Garmin head unit.
Single rings are in fashion for gravel. I still like a good double setup.
A tire lever, a multi-tool, and a ratchet. Check, check, check.
An integrated rear blinky.
House brand saddles can be hit or miss. Shape isn’t everything, but it’s a lot of the comfort package, along with materials.
Oopsie. Here’s what happened.
Just keep pedaling. And don’t sit down.
One person’s integrated is another’s incompatible.
The Receptor has a super-fine file tread. BWR KS, with its miles of gravel, muddy and grassy cyclocross course, and singletrack trail, was a great test. Here are my thoughts on the tires.
The Revolt’s bars have a big backsweep up top and built-in downward flex in the drops.
Another look at the Receptor tread.
I used Allied’s ‘Grax’ wax lube.
I also used Garmin’s Rally pedals, with mixed results. The measurement has proved reliable, but the form factor is chunkier than Shimano pedals, and I unintentionally unclipped a few times.
While the new Dura-Ace and Ultegra have built-in D-Fly functionality, GRX still requires an add-on part to make the Bluetooth connection to a Garmin computer.
Like many brands, Giant is shortening its stems and lengthening its top tubes for gravel.
Six and a half miles of cyclocross — complete with barriers, S-bends, mud, and grass — featured late in the Belgian Waffle and Wafer Rides.
Evenepoel and Cattaneo were at Belgian Waffle Ride with sponsor Specialized for marketing. Both riders were generous with their time off the bike and their pulls on the bike.
Sign up for one of the four Belgian Waffle Rides for 2022 and get a membership for VeloNews.com + Peloton magazine.
All the ride shots are courtesy Dan Hughes, owner of Sunflower Outdoor & Bike and four-time Unbound Gravel winner. Thanks, Dan.