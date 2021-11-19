Gallery: Giant Revolt Advanced race-tested at BWR Kansas

I raced the new Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 at Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas. It was a blast.

I got second in the 70-mile Wafer, and got towed behind Remco Evenepoel and Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-Quick-Step for a good portion of the day. They weren’t racing. I don’t care. I still walked around with the results sheet taped to my forehead for a week after the event — Ben 2nd, Remco 6th.

The route featured a full-on cyclocross course and a long singletrack section, where I managed to pop a tire and snap a seatpost, respectively. How? Read my full review of the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0, which includes my thoughts on the whole ‘can one geometry serve cyclocross and gravel’ debate.

