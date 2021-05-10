Gallery: Giacomo Nizzolo’s travel-document helmet

The European and Italian road champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) is racing the Giro d’Italia with all his necessary paperwork in order.

His Ekoi helmet, in addition to being painted with the tricolor, features a mock Covid-19 travel document, which the world got a view of on stage 2 as he threw his bike for the line, head down.

The mock version of the document, which had been required in Italy for travel during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, is filled out in a lighthearted way with Giro references.

The travel form on his helmet hereby declares that he has been ‘released by the UCI’ to travel from Torino to Milan ‘for the purpose of winning stages.’

And finally, the self-declaration form states that ‘regarding the move, he also declares: Viva il Giro.’