Gallery: Giacomo Nizzolo’s steed for his dream of Milan-San Remo victory

Giacomo Nizzolo was born in Milan, and the 33-year-old sprinter is hoping he will be there at the end of the mammoth 293km race to contest the finish on the Via Roma. However, Tadej Pogačar or Wout van Aert may well spoil the plans of Nizzolo and the other pure sprinters by going clear on the two short but decisive climbs before the finish, the Cipressa and the Poggio.

Nizzolo’s best finish in his six attempts at Milan-San Remo was fifth in 2020. He’s been knocking on the door this year with third places at the Clásica de Almeria and Trofeo Alcúdia–Port d’Alcúdia and a fifth place at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

This is Nizzolo’s Israel-Premier Tech bike, a Factor Ostro VAM, dressed in CeramicSpeed, Shimano, and Rotor parts, plus cockpit and wheels from Factor’s sister brand Black Inc.

(VAM, or velocita ascensionale media, is a measurement of climbing speed.)

