Gallery: Giacomo Nizzolo’s BMC Timemachine

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) came awfully close to the win on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia Sunday, but couldn’t come around Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).

The Italian sprinter still has plenty of chances in this year’s Italian grand tour, though.

James Startt photographed Nizzolo’s bike, which is built for speed with 80mm Hunt wheels, CeramicSpeed’s Oversized Pulley Wheel System, and Enve’s SES Aero Road handlebar.