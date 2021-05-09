Gallery: Giacomo Nizzolo’s BMC Timemachine

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) came awfully close to the win on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia Sunday, but couldn’t come around Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).
The Italian sprinter still has plenty of chances in this year’s Italian grand tour, though.
James Startt photographed Nizzolo’s bike, which is built for speed with 80mm Hunt wheels, CeramicSpeed’s Oversized Pulley Wheel System, and Enve’s SES Aero Road handlebar.
Nizzolo (in white jersey and tricolor helmet) was on Merlier’s wheel in the final meters, but couldn’t quite come around him at the line.
Nizzolo’s special paint on the BMC Timemachine reflects his two current titles as European road champion and Italian road champion.
Enve isn’t a sponsor of Qhubeka Assos, but Nizzolo likes the SES Aero Road bar. Note the Di2 sprint shifters protruding from the bar tape.
BMC’s modular stem system keeps the brake and shift lines out of the wind but also allows for relatively easy mechanical adjustments.
Nizzolo sports a 55-tooth Rotor big ring, with a KMC X11 gold chain, a Rotor INspider power meter, and a CeramicSpeed OSPS.
Well known in its native England, Hunt is a relatively smaller and newer entry into the WorldTour.
Nizzolo has been close to the win at a few other big races this year, including second at Gent Wevelgem.
Watching for Nizzolo’s tricolor helmet and tricolor bike at the rest of the sprint finishes in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.