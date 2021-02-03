Gallery: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, and other stars shine during Étoile de Bessèges stage 1

Race cancelations across the globe have meant that the biggest stars of the WorldTour peloton are in France this week to start their respective seasons at the Étoile de Bessèges.

The start-studded start list includes Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Greg Van Avermaet, and Philippe Gilbert. There are 11 WorldTour teams at the race, mixing it up with a handful of UCI Pro Continental squads and smaller French teams.

At the end of the day, Cofidis rider Christophe Laporte held off a late, uphill charge by Nacer Bouhanni to take the win, in this European return to racing, in the heart of one of France’s wine regions.