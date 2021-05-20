Gallery: George Bennett’s all-new Cervélo road bike

George Bennett rode across the line in fourth position on stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. He was at the front of a break all day in one of the longest stages in this year’s edition of the Giro.

When Trek-Segafredo’s Gianluca Brambilla and Bennett didn’t jump with stage-winner Andrea Vendrame of AG2R-Citroën and Chris Hamilton of Team DSM, Bennett and Brambilla rode in together, playing cat-and-mouse to the finishline.

Brambilla rode an erratic line in the closing meters of the stage and was relegated for unsafe sprinting, elevating Bennett into a podium position.

This is the all-new, not-yet-in-stores Cervélo that Bennett is riding at the Giro.