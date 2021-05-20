Gallery: George Bennett’s all-new Cervélo road bike

George Bennett rode across the line in fourth position on stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. He was at the front of a break all day in one of the longest stages in this year’s edition of the Giro.
When Trek-Segafredo’s Gianluca Brambilla and Bennett didn’t jump with stage-winner Andrea Vendrame of AG2R-Citroën and Chris Hamilton of Team DSM, Bennett and Brambilla rode in together, playing cat-and-mouse to the finishline.
Brambilla rode an erratic line in the closing meters of the stage and was relegated for unsafe sprinting, elevating Bennett into a podium position.
This is the all-new, not-yet-in-stores Cervélo that Bennett is riding at the Giro.
Bennett’s Cervélo is so new, it does not yet even have a model name. Cervélo refers to it as the FM-140. It’s dressed with Shimano Dura-Ace components and wheels. The cockpit is all FSA.
Until the manufacturer can get guarantees of components from Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo and others, the bike cannot go into full production.
Cervélo was a pioneer in the use of truncated airfoil shapes on bicycle downtubes with its “Squoval” D-shape tube sections.
That was the better part of a decade ago. Now, tube shapes are refined so as to decrease turbulence and aerodynamic drag coming off the front wheel and onto the frame.
From the look of the sidewall on the Vittoria Corsa tires Bennett was riding, the rubber looks nearly new.
Cervélo refined the shape of the junction of the seat stays, seattube, and toptube to account for comfort and compliance as well as aerodynmics.
Unlike the previous R-Series bikes, the front of the Cervélo FM-140 has no exposed cables or hoses, and the fork has a wide stance around the front wheel.
All in the name of aeroness.
Instead of mounting the seatpost binder in the front of the post, the new Cervélo design has the binder behind the post. Time and experience will tell if team mechanics will appreciate this.
If you’re thinking that’s a lot of exposed seatpost — you’re correct. This allows Bennett to tuck into a UCI-approved aero position, as well as the ability to move the bike easily beneath his body.
The FSA cockpit is very clean-looking. Cables and hoses run internally through the bars, the stem, the headtube, and then down into the frame and fork.
From the height — or lack thereof — of the headtube and length of the stem, it appears that Bennett, like many pros, rides a small frame, in a long and low position.