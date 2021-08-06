Gallery: Gavin Hoover and Adrian Hegyvary’s Olympic track bikes

Gavin Hoover and Adrian Hegyvary are representing the United States on the track at the Tokyo Olympics, racing together in the Madison on August 7.

Hoover just placed eighth in the Omnium, which USA Cycling Coach Rob Stanley said was a great result.

Related: Olympic track cycling explainer on how the Madison works

“For the first half of the bike race, he did 100 percent exactly what we spoke about, and then the back end of the race, he was racing against WorldTour guys who just came off of the Tour de France,” Stanley said. “So to be able to do what Gavin did there, that was the best race he’s ever done. It’s his fifth Omnium ever, and he’s eighth in the world. You can’t really ask for much more than that right now.”

Americans Jennifer Valente and Megan Jastrab raced in the women’s Omnium, which this year was included in the Olympics for the first time.

Hegyvary comes to Tokyo after a long career on the road, having spent nine years with UnitedHealthcare. Perhaps unusual for Olympic bike racers, Hegyvary also has a law degree.

Here’s a look at their bikes, which were photographed with non-race wheels at the U.S. Olympic Training Center velodrome before they left for Japan.