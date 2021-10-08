Gallery: From Chiller to Psycho Killer at Barry-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix was postponed this year until the fall, and so was Barry-Roubaix.
This past weekend, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and the Barry-Roubaix Killer Gravel Road Race all kicked off with much fanfare. Two were in France; the latter was in Hastings, Michigan.
While Barry-Roubaix doesn’t date back to 1896 like Paris-Roubaix, it is quite old by gravel standards: Barry-Roubaix was first held in 2009.
This year, some 3,300 riders took the start in one of four distances: the 18-mile Chiller, the 36-mile Thriller, the 62-mile Killer, and the 100-mile Psycho Killer.
You can read about Pete Stetina’s experience in his latest Groad Trip column.
Enjoy the views of the rolling course below. Next year’s Barry-Roubaix is scheduled for its normal spring slot, on March 26.
The 65-mile Killer is the fast race, won this year in a tie by Hugo Scala and Alexey Vermeulen.
Three of the courses were marked. The new 100-mile Psycho Killer used the old-school gravel format of handing out maps and cue sheets (and a GPS file).
Cash prizes were on offer for top 10 men and women in the Thriller and Killer, and top 5 masters men and women, and top 5 singlespeed men and women in the Killer.
Barry-Roubaix sends riders out in waves so they can enjoy themselves and the scenery.
Barry is a County in Michigan. Barry County roads are downright ideal for gravel riding.
The early morning light and the tree canopy made for dramatic lighting.
Eddie Anderson of Alpecin-Fenix suffered a concussion at SBT GRVL, but was fully recovered at back at it at Barry-Roubaix. He finished seventh.
Abus, Bissell-ABG-Giant, Twenty24, and others were represented in the women’s Killer, which was won by Lindsey Stevenson (Abus). Paige Boldt (Twenty24) and Kae Takeshita (Abus) rounded out the podium.
More of that dang Barry County car traffic.
Kae Takeshita (number 400 in the Abus jersey) is enjoying a return to racing after taking time off with a herniated disc in her neck earlier this year.
Barry-Roubaix — a killer gravel road race since 2009.