Gallery: From Chiller to Psycho Killer at Barry-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix was postponed this year until the fall, and so was Barry-Roubaix.

This past weekend, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and the Barry-Roubaix Killer Gravel Road Race all kicked off with much fanfare. Two were in France; the latter was in Hastings, Michigan.

While Barry-Roubaix doesn’t date back to 1896 like Paris-Roubaix, it is quite old by gravel standards: Barry-Roubaix was first held in 2009.

This year, some 3,300 riders took the start in one of four distances: the 18-mile Chiller, the 36-mile Thriller, the 62-mile Killer, and the 100-mile Psycho Killer.

Enjoy the views of the rolling course below. Next year’s Barry-Roubaix is scheduled for its normal spring slot, on March 26.