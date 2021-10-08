Gallery: Florian Vermeersch’s Paris-Roubaix bike

Let me start this gallery with an apology: I initially screwed up in my Paris-Roubaix podium-bike package, saying that second-place Florian Vermeersch was on a Ridley Fenix. Looking at photos, I thought this was the case because of the towering head tube on the bike. Thibaut Norga of Ridley kindly emailed me to say, no, Vermeersch was actually on the Noah Fast Disc. Doh!

So, let me set the record straight with this gallery, with photos provided by Norga.

As with Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli and Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Lizzie Deignan, Vermeersch was on tubeless tires.

“Five of the seven riders of Lotto-Soudal opted for tubeless,” Norga said. “They rode 28mm [Vittoria] Corsa tires. Florian’s set-up is pretty generic though. Because he’s 1.93m (6’4″), he’s one of the only ones who ride a Large.”

Also included in this gallery are photos of the custom-painted bike of Vermeersch’s teammate and 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb. Perhaps if Vermeersch continues to perform so well, so he’ll have a custom bike, too.