Gallery: Flags and beer and beer and flags – the fans of the 2021 road world championships

The Tour of Flanders is often called the world championships of Belgium, a region absolutely mad for bike racing, and any Belgian rider winning in front of home fans becomes a hero.

This weekend, the world championships was in Flanders, and the Belgian fans turned out in force.

An estimated 500,000 lined the fan-friendly course, which completed multiple short loops on two different circuits. Jumbo-trons were set up at multiple places on along the course, where food and beer vendors flocked to celebrate the first big event to be allowed in the area after COVID restrictions were only recently lifted.

VeloNews took a stroll around the Leuven course to capture the vibe from fans from around the world partying with each other on a warm fall day.