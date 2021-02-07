Gallery: Filippo Ganna’s stage-winning Pinarello

News flash: Filippo Ganna can push a big gear.

The world time trial champion rode a monster 60-tooth chainring to win the 2020 Giro d’Italia’s opening time trial, for instance.

On Saturday, the Ineos Grenadiers rider had 54/42 Shimano Dura-Ace chainrings on his Pinarello Dogma F12, as he attacked his breakaway companions on stage 4 of the Étoile de Bessèges to take the win.

James Startt is on the ground in France, and he captured these images of Ganna’s machine.