Gallery: Filippo Ganna’s Pinarello time trial bike with 3D-printed cockpit and tubeless tires

Two-time world champion Filippo Ganna won the closing time trial at Étoile de Bessèges aboard his custom Pinarello Bolide. We profiled Ganna’s Bolide when it debuted for the 2021 Giro d’Italia, but there were some noticeable changes for Sunday’s 11km event.

Ganna’s cockpit was 3D printed to fit him perfectly, with Shimano shift buttons tucked inside the padded extensions, and a Garmin mount placed between his wrists. Notable on Sunday was his use of chalk, like a rock climber, for better grip on his ultra-narrow bars.

Also new since we last profiled his bike is the use of Continental’s new tubeless Grand Prix 5000 S TR tires.

Check out the images from Sunday for a closer look.