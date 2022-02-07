Gallery: Filippo Ganna’s Pinarello time trial bike with 3D-printed cockpit and tubeless tires

Two-time world champion Filippo Ganna won the closing time trial at Étoile de Bessèges aboard his custom Pinarello Bolide. We profiled Ganna’s Bolide when it debuted for the 2021 Giro d’Italia, but there were some noticeable changes for Sunday’s 11km event.
Ganna’s cockpit was 3D printed to fit him perfectly, with Shimano shift buttons tucked inside the padded extensions, and a Garmin mount placed between his wrists. Notable on Sunday was his use of chalk, like a rock climber, for better grip on his ultra-narrow bars.
Also new since we last profiled his bike is the use of Continental’s new tubeless Grand Prix 5000 S TR tires.
Check out the images from Sunday for a closer look.
Pinarello presented Ganna with the blue-and-rainbow themed bike to celebrate his 2020 world time trial win. He defended his title on this bike in 2021 in Belgium.
Ganna’s first world time trial title came in Imola.
Yes, disc brakes abound in the WorldTour these days, but Pinarello invested significant resources into tucking the rim calipers out of the wind.
Whether you’re a fan of the ’80s movie or not, it’s hard to dispute Ganna’s dominance in his specialty.
For Bessèges, Ganna had a Princeton CarbonWorks 7580 front wheels paired with the disc.
Ganna in flight in Bessèges.
The padded extension ends feature shift buttons tucked on the inside, with a Garmin mount between them.
For gymnasts and rock climbers, sure – we’ve seen chalk used all the time. But for time trialists?
There isn’t much to hold onto on the pointy end of Ganna’s Bollide.
A Bioracer skinsuit features a number pocket to minimize drag.
The 2022 world time trial championships are slated for September 18 in Wollongong, Australia. Anybody want to bet against this guy?